Namibia, SA Share Vision for Peace

President Hage Geingob and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa have emphasised the importance of nurturing the warm and enduring bilateral relations between their two nations, which are deeply rooted in historical bonds of solidarity, socio-economic cooperation and shared cultural heritage.

They made the statement in a joint communique issued on Friday following the third session of the Namibia-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) which took place in Windhoek.

The BNC followed a series of preparatory meetings, including one held by ministers on Thursday, and another with senior officials from 7 to 9 March 2023.

The Heads of State issued a call for an urgent ceasefire in the Middle East, highlighting the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine. They voiced their concern over the suffering of the Palestinian people, the displacement of thousands, and the denial of basic services to the needy and vulnerable. The leaders reiterated their support for the full implementation of relevant United Nations resolutions, seeking a peaceful co-existence between Israel and Palestine within internationally-recognised borders.

Both nations acknowledged the significant progress in their bilateral cooperation, spanning the diplomatic, political, legal, social, economic, defence and security sectors. They pledged to further deepen and consolidate their strategic partnership.

One notable achievement was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Higher Education and Training. The leaders instructed their respective offices, ministries, departments and agencies to expedite the implementation of previously-signed agreements. A Mid-Term Review (MTR) at the ministerial level will help monitor the progress made.

The presidents also addressed the Namibia-South Africa Business Forum and Exhibition, where they welcomed the establishment of a financing facility and a Business Council to facilitate cross-border industrial development and promote trade relations. They encouraged sound bilateral trade and cooperation, emphasising the removal of trade and investment barriers.

Appreciating South Africa's support for Namibia's drought relief efforts, the leaders welcomed the progress in borehole installation and maize distribution as part of the relief package.

The discussion extended to various topics of mutual interest and concern on regional, continental and multilateral fronts. Both presidents recognised the severe impact of climate change on their countries and the southern African region. They committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and identified the potential of renewable energy, green hydrogen and energy efficiency in promoting sustainable economic growth.

The leaders called for intensified cooperation in the energy sector, emphasising the need for agreements covering green hydrogen, oil and gas, and electricity.

They also urged the international community to fulfill commitments to make critical green technologies available and affordable for developing countries.

President Geingob and president Ramaphosa reaffirmed their dedication to peaceful conflict resolution, and expressed support for the African Union's Silencing of the Guns initiative, emphasising unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity through Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agereement.

South Africa extended an invitation to Namibian industrialists to exhibit their products at the "Made in Africa" exhibition during the next AGOA Forum to be hosted in South Africa. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to the United Nations Agenda 2030, and their shared view on the need for UN and multilateral institutions' reform.

The Heads of State reaffirmed their solidarity with the people of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, and reiterated their long-standing, unequivocal call for the inalienable rights of the people of Western Sahara to self-determination and independence as per the relevant African Union decisions and United Nations' resolutions.

Geingob also congratulated South Africa for successfully hosting and presiding over the BRICS, BRICS Plus and BRICS Outreach Summit held in Johannesburg from 21-24 August 2023.

On his part, Ramaphosa congratulated the Namibian leader for the successful chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, which ended on 17 August 2023.He then invited Geingob to attend the fourth session of the Bi-National Commission, to be held in South Africa, with details to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

The session was characterised by a cordial and harmonious atmosphere which reflects the enduring friendship between Namibia and South Africa. It marked another milestone in their shared journey towards peace, cooperation and regional development.