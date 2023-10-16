Kenya: I Will Relieve President Ruto's Burden of Monitoring Projects - CS Kuria

Nairobi — Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has assured that no stone will be left unturned when it comes to monitoring the performance and delivery of projects at the national and county levels.

Kuria promised to undertake a 'microscopic view' of the government projects saying he will move swiftly to alleviate the burden of monitoring government projects from President William Ruto's in-tray.

"I am going to have a microscopic view of all the projects that are being done by this government. Both from a horizontal level, vertical level and within our value chain approach based on the bottom up development agenda and those from county level," he said.

Kuria promised to relieve President Ruto of the burden of ensuring government projects are delivered in line with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime manifesto.

The Cabinet Secretary mentioned it was unfair for the President to focus on monitoring development projects saying time was running out on him to deliver to the electorate ahead of the next general election.

"I am saddened that person following on projects is the President himself and that's not fair to him.He is supposed to be the Head of State and we cannot leave the task of delivery to the President. I will relieve him the burden of following up of the projects because some are really minute," Kuria noted.

"We don't have luxury of time, in another 45 months we go back to the electorate. Theres hardly any time for bickering, mwananchi are asking us questions.People are saying they want to see what we promised. Its a critical and severe situation," he added.

Kuria asserted he will crack the whip on state officials in the Performance and Delivery Management saying he will not allow laxity and ineffectiveness in the docket.

"Laziness is not an option. I want to tell them a new sheriff in town, they can look down up me but I will make sure that you deliver," he said.