Kenya: Don't Disappoint the President - DP Pleads With Ruto's Appointees in Central

16 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged government appointees from central region to work hard on their assigned tasks so as not to let President William Ruto down.

Speaking on Sunday during official launch of Redeemer Sacco Credit in Nyandarua, Gachagua said the President appointed various people from the region to control key dockets in the government urging them to ensure they make President Ruto proud.

"The President loves this community; he gave Mt Kenya people key positions in the public service. I urge them to work hard and avoid disappointing or embarrassing the President," he said.

"Let us work hard for the people and the nation so that in future, there will not be fears by the President over performance of persons from this region."

A united region

He make the comments even as a group of politicians and religious leaders from the Gikuyu Embu and Meru (Gema) community declared that they will rally behind Gachagua as the regional political kingpin and support his bid for unity of the region.

DP said that the Kenya Kwanza administration will remain strong because it was brought to power "through prayers" and that it will be sustained by prayers.

"We are proud of the church and we will continue to support it. The President and I are grateful for the prayers of believers. We will not get tired of supporting the church," he said.

"You supported President Ruto's election bid and he won. We will attend your annual national prayers service fete at the Nakuru shrine."

He called upon the church to support the ongoing crackdown on toxic and illicit brews, adding that the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) have up to December to ensure their areas of jurisdiction were free of the menace.

"I am calling upon the church to support the operation because the alcohol menace is a community problem. We have to eradicate it," he said.

"All toxic brews were dumped in Central to lower the community's economic production and population. There were people who had bad plans for us, they do not wish us well," Gachagua claimed.

