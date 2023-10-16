Angola: Disorganised Fishing Hinders Tourism Growth in Cabo Ledo Pole

Ramiros — The Minister of Culture and Tourism Filipe Zau on Saturday said the invasion of the hotel spaces by fishermen has impaired the growth of leisure tourism and attraction of investors in Cabo Ledo Tourist Development Pole.

The minister made the statement following a meeting with hotel operators in Cabo Ledo Tourist Development Centre, underscoring that the sector is currently in the process of creating a good business environment for tourism, hence the need to review the biggest impediments for the achievement of this goal.

The minister said the disorganized growth of fishing activity, lack of basic sanitation, proliferation of flies due to the salting and drying of fish, among others, as the main constraints the tourist pole has been facing.

"We're in an environmental park, Quiçama. There are tourism rules and according to the law we have to take care of the water, basic sanitation, policing and security, staff training and capacity building, as well as the need for a central purchasing centre in order to lower prices," the minister said.

The director of Cabo Ledo Tourist Development Pole, Francisco Amaro, on his turn, spoke of the need for the fishing industry to be organized, with the aim to promote tourism in the region.

Cabo Ledo Tourist Development Centre has witnessed an increase in the activities carried out by fishermen from nearby localities including foreigners.

There are currently 12 tourist infrastructures in the pole, including hotels, resorts and restaurants. AP/VM/AMP