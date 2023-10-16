Tunisia: First Plane Loaded With Humanitarian Aid for Palestinian People Takes Off [upd 1]

Tunis/Tunisia — An El Arish International Airport-bound aircraft carrying food and medical aid for the Palestinian people took off Sunday from the military base of El Aouina, with attendance of Minister adviser to the President of the Republic Mustapha Ferjani and President of the Tunisian Red Crescent Abdellatif Chabbou.

Twelve tons of medical supplies, antibiotics, resuscitation and emergency medications were sent after coordination with the Palestine Red Crescent Society to identify urgent needs.

The aid will be handed to the Palestine Red Crescent Society and the Egyptian Red Crescent by the spokesperson of the Tunisian Red Crescent and the Vice-President of the Council of Pharmacists, Chabbou said.

The Palestinian side said milk for children, foodstuff and body hygiene products are badly needed considering the chaos in Gaza and the unprecedented violence by the zionist forces against civilians.

This is " a collective punishment for millions of unarmed civilians," Chabbou said in reference to what is curently taking place in the Gaza Strip.

Medical authorities in Palestine also said there is need for surgery and general practice teams, Chabbou said.

The Red Crescent is ready and had already drawn up lists pending the entry of these teams in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The upsurge in solidarity with the Palestinian people must not weaken, the Tunisian Red Crescent official said. Humanitarian aid collected by the organisation is consequent and its delivery takes time and requires coordination considering the congestion at Al Arish airport in Egypt- the closest point to Rafah border crossing .

Minister adviser to the President of the Republic Mustapha Ferjani said more aid will be sent to the occupied Palestinian territories.

Tunisia, he said, supports the right of Palestinians to an independent state with Al-Qods as capital and to a dignified life.