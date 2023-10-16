Botswana: U-20 World Cup Dream Ends

Lobatse — Botswana has bowed out of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers in the second round stage after suffering a heavy 6-1 aggregate defeat to Cameroon.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg encounter which was played in Cameroon on Wednesday, Botswana fell further behind to an early goal by Annie Enganemben at Lobatse Sports Complex on Saturday and ultimately lost the return leg 4-1.

The striker slotted a low shot into the bottom corner after taking advantage of poor marking in the second minute.

The hosts however recovered instantly from the setback and levelled matters a minute later through Lebogang Dilelo.

The winger fired home from close range after Cameroon failed to clear their lines.

The two teams continued exchanging attacks though their play was characterised by sloppy passes.

Cameroon however was the more dangerous side with their forceful forwards pulling pressure on the slow defence of Botswana. They were however kept at bay by Janice Lenyatso's smart goalkeeping.

However, poor clearance by the goalkeeper from a corner kick allowed Naomi Eto the opportunity to score the visitors' second goal in the 32nd minute.

Lenyatso saved a close range attempt from Suzie Mbiandji afterwards as the central Africans looked to extend their lead.

However, she was replaced at halftime by reserve keeper, Gosego Mokola after picking an injury in the first half. Cameroon continued dominating the match in the second half.

Defender Thando Boitshepo kept Botswana in the match by clearing a goal bound shot with Mokola beaten in the 53rd minute.

However, another sloppy marking allowed Enganemben to extend the visitors' lead by tapping in a cross in the 74th minute.

She then completed a hat-trick in the 87th minute to seal a 4-1 victory on the day and 6-1 aggregate triumph, which ensured that Cameroon progressed to the third round.

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup would be held in 2024 in Colombia.

BOPA