Tanzania: Inauguration of an Energy Efficiency Laboratory

press release

Dar es Salaam — Today, the European Union (EU), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Energy (MoE), inaugurated a new modern energy efficiency laboratory at the Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organization (TIRDO).

The laboratory will be used for practical teaching and providing energy auditing services in industries, commercial buildings, and households.

The laboratory is also part of Tanzania's first Energy Efficiency Action Plan, which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all in Tanzania. The Action Plan is being implemented by the MoE and UNDP with support from the EU.

"The laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art energy efficiency technologies, including energy monitoring and analysis systems, energy modeling software, and energy efficiency testing equipment," said Bahati C. Mtono - Director Human Resource, Administration and Management at the Ministry of Energy.

"The laboratory will be used to train Tanzanian professionals in the field of energy efficiency and to provide energy auditing services to Tanzanian businesses and organizations" - she added.

Within the framework of the implementation of the Energy Efficiency Action Plan, among other key actions of the project is to develop and implement a framework for the management of large energy users.

A key component of the action is building national capacities on energy management and audit, whereby best energy management practices can be implemented and significant benefits such as energy savings, cost savings, and carbon emissions reduction be realized.

"The European Union is proud to support the inauguration of this energy efficiency laboratory," said Mr. Lamine Diallo, Head of Natural Resources at the EU Delegation to Tanzania.

"The laboratory is a key part of Tanzania's efforts to transform its energy sector and achieve its sustainable development goals. The EU is committed to supporting Tanzania in its transition to a clean and sustainable energy future."

"At UNDP, we saw first-hand the expertise of these professionals through initiatives like the pilot energy audit and management program at PSSSF, Aga Khan Hospital and Silafrica Ltd. This strategic approach has transformed our energy expenses and realized significant savings, setting an example for other partners to undertake similar ventures," explained Mr. Sergio Valdini, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative.

TIRDO in collaboration with the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited, Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology and UNDP conducted a pilot study in the three selected pilot study areas in Dar es Salaam on energy analysis, evaluation, and implementation of energy efficiency measures or energy conservation measures.

In addition, the project has enhanced TIRDO employees with international trainings (both classroom and field based) and certifications to become certified energy auditors and managers.