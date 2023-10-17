Kenya: Senator Chesang Issues 7-Day Ultimatum for DCI to Retract Claims of Alleged Involvement in Fake Gold Scandal

Nairobi — TransNzoia Senator Allan Chesang has demanded the Director of Criminal Investigation to retract the statement on his alleged involvement in alleged fake gold syndicate.

Through his legal counsel Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, Chesang has issued a 7-day ultimatum to the DCI failure to which he will sue him for defamation insisting he will protect his name at all costs.

"We thus write to demand that you immediately retract the statements you put out AND/OR caused to be published by the media outlets and issue an unequivocal apology to our client for making the impugned statements knowing very well there was no truth to the same," he stated.

"TAKE NOTICE that should you fail to act on this demand within the next SEVEN (7) days, we shall promptly commence legal proceedings to obtain appropriate remedies as a result of this unwarranted defamation," stated Amollo.

The TransNzoia Senator termed the accusations against him as malicious that has exposed him to public ridicule and embrassment.

Chesang pointed out that the DCI published the allegations against him without questioning him to establish his alleged link to the apprehended suspects.

"Needless to say, the said statements are reckless, premature and lacking of any good faith in view of the fact that the alleged suspects had not been questioned, neither had any investigations been conducted as to establish a prima facie link to our client,"Amollo noted.

Chesang added that the actions by the DCI have damaged his reputation as a businessman. He said he could lose business because of such a post.

"Our client is a public servant who is enjoined by law to maintain high standards of ethics and integrity and as such, such unsubstantiated and spurious statements, regardless of whether they tum out to be false (as they will in this case) are most certainly going to severely affect our client's standing in the society,"the legal counsel stated.

Chesang has been linked to an exposed gold scam as three suspects have been apprehended.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects were arrested in Nairobi's posh Runda estate on Saturday afternoon.

DCI said they have been furnished with information showing that the suspects are associated with Senator Chesang.

The trio was arrested following a complaint made by a South African national identified as Ralph Manyaka, who was set to be defrauded a colossal amount of money by the suspects.