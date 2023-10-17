South Africa: Meyiwa Suspects Upgrade Their Defence

In the ongoing murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa, the two individuals who had previously confessed to the crime, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, have secured the services of advocate Thulani Mngomezulu.

This move comes as the court examines the confessions and related testimonies from last week.

The trial, which resumed in the Pretoria High Court on Monday, saw state witnesses detailing the alleged admissions of guilt by the accused.

State prosecutor George Baloyi confirmed that Sibiya had identified the crime scene and provided a confession, whereas Ntanzi had given two separate confessions.

Mngomezulu intends to revisit the evidence presented last week, focusing on the testimonies of retired police officer Colonel Mhlanganyelwa Mbotho and Thapelo Monareng, an officer with the Ekurhuleni Metro Police.

Mbotho, in his previous statement, recounted taking Sibiya's written confession in 2020, during which Sibiya expressed a voluntary desire to admit to "shooting someone".

While the proceedings are scheduled to proceed on Tuesday, they will continue without the participation of Mthobisi Prince Mncube's attorney, advocate Charles Mnisi, due to prior commitments.

However, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng assured that Mnisi would be granted full access to court records and would retain the right to cross-examination upon his return.

In the interim, Mncube has been permitted to consult with his legal counsel and maintain records of the proceedings.

The trial continues.