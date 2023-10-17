South Africa: Three Magic Moments in a Historic Test

column

➤ Cheslin Kolbe on the charge

That charge-down, which has raced around the world in various clips, was without a doubt one of the highlights of the match and indeed the entire World Cup tournament.

The charge-down happened after Peato Mauvaka scored a try close to the sideline. The scores were now tied at 12-12 and if the difficult conversion went over, France would lead.

Thomas Ramos, his head bent forward and his eyes on the ball, as every good goalkicker should be, looks as if he did not expect the charge. And why should he? The ball has been placed beyond the 22m line and who can get there in the second or two that Ramos takes to step forward and take the kick?

The answer is that Kolbe can. He gets there so quickly and jumps so high, that the ball strikes him, not on the fingertips, but on the forearm.

This happened in about the 20th minute of the match. At that stage, nobody knew the game would be won by one solitary point. Perhaps Kolbe saved the match right there.

➤ Handré Pollard does what he was brought into the team to do

With 15 minutes to go South Africa is awarded a penalty.

Leading by one point Pollard places the ball on the South African side of the halfway line.

Talk about pressure! The kick, a good 55m out, would give the Springboks a four-point lead. With the ill-mannered French crowd hissing and booing, Pollard steps forward. The ball skims past the inside of the right-hand upright and just clears the crossbar. The score is good.

➤ Kolbe does everything right

After 26 minutes, Cheslin Kolbe shows why he is, at the moment, perhaps the best wing in the world.

Jesse Kriel puts through a grubber kick that looks as if it might be too heavy but, given Kolbe's speed, it's perfectly weighted.

Kolbe races around the opposition, and picks up the ball. With about 20 meters to go, running at full speed, he watches French wing Damian Penaud over his shoulder. When Penaud dives to try a despairing ankle tap, Kolbe goose-steps out of reach and scores. A perfect move.