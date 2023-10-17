South Africa: Gift of the Givers Taking Strain in Gaza

In the face of violence in the Middle East, where relentless attacks have resulted in thousands of deaths, the South African NGO, Gift of the Givers, is stepping in to provide support to Gaza residents.

The organisation's members, despite battling personal anxieties about their families, have remained dedicated to aid those in need.

The current conflict has caused major displacement, with the UN reporting that over a million people in the Gaza Strip have been forced from their homes in just the last week.

The death toll continues to rise with over 2,300 confirmed dead, many of whom are civilians.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers, detailed the efforts undertaken by the NGO under very challenging circumstances.

Their initiatives include the purchase and distribution of medical supplies, medicines, and wheelchairs for the wounded across multiple hospitals.

Newly admitted patients are also provided with clothing and essential hygiene products, as many arrive at healthcare facilities without personal belongings.

The NGO has actively taken measures to address the water shortage caused by Israel's cut-off of water, fuel, and food supplies.

"We have been sustaining them on generators," Sooliman said, emphasising the team's dedication to providing essentials such as hot meals, food parcels, and distribution vouchers.

Gift of the Givers is preparing for expanded humanitarian operations, which may include sending specialised aid flights.