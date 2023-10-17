South Africa: The Play Seeking to Rewrite African History

African history has been misunderstood. This is what acclaimed choreographer and playwright Mduduzi Nhlapo believes and his new play sets out to right those wrongs.

Magnificent 7 - The Invasion is set to make its debut at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria on Wednesday. It boasts among its cast members Noxolo Dlamini, the Safta award-winning actress renowned for her role in the feature film Silverton Siege.

By mixing dance, music, and imaginative storytelling, it addresses cultural appropriation and the scars that colonialism has left behind.

The narrative follows an intelligent African protagonist whose singular goal is to reclaim and correct his people's misrepresented history.

To bring this vision to life, Nhlapo worked with renowned composer, rapper, and musical director Kabelo Togoe, popularly known as Bonafide Billi.

In a discussion with Scrolla.Africa, Nhlapo went deeper into the essence of the play. "It dives into the intricate dance between love and defiance against the backdrop of historical transgressions," he said.

Nhlapo explains that the bond between the lead couple does more than just push the story forward. He says the protagonist's emotional drive to rewrite history is also a declaration of resistance against oppressors who have long silenced his people.

"Equipped with the potency of words and a rock-solid faith in Africa's essence, he embarks on a perilous journey to pen a seven-chaptered document," Nhlapo added.

The production seeks to spotlight the often overshadowed tales of black women throughout history.