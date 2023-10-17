Kenya: 120 Amabuko Secondary School Students Hospitalised Due to Food Poisoning

Kisii — 120 Amabuko Mixed Secondary School students in Nyaribari Masaba Constituency, Kisii County, were rushed to hospitals today after being taken ill of diarrhoea and stomach upsets.

The students were treated in various hospitals within Kisii and Nyamira Counties and allowed back to school to resume studies after they were stabilised.

The County Medical personnel were informed about the students today at around 4am. The students were diarrhoearing after complaining of stomachaches.

"We rushed here with our team and have stabilized their health," said Monda.

The medic said they had collected samples from the students' stool and the food they had eaten the previous day for laboratory tests to ascertain whether it was food poisoning or contamination.

Ichuni ward Member of County Assembly Wycliffe Siocha assured parents that no student was in danger.

The Ward Representative, administration officers and education officers from the Subcounty took time to dispel fears from concerned parents who had thronged the institution to check on their children.

"There is no cause for alarm whatsoever. The students have been treated and as you can see, some have returned to class and are eager to write their end term examinations," Siocha said.