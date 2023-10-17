Kenya: 120 Amabuko Secondary School Students Hospitalised Due to Food Poisoning

16 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — 120 Amabuko Mixed Secondary School students in Nyaribari Masaba Constituency, Kisii County, were rushed to hospitals today after being taken ill of diarrhoea and stomach upsets.

The students were treated in various hospitals within Kisii and Nyamira Counties and allowed back to school to resume studies after they were stabilised.

The County Medical personnel were informed about the students today at around 4am. The students were diarrhoearing after complaining of stomachaches.

"We rushed here with our team and have stabilized their health," said Monda.

The medic said they had collected samples from the students' stool and the food they had eaten the previous day for laboratory tests to ascertain whether it was food poisoning or contamination.

Ichuni ward Member of County Assembly Wycliffe Siocha assured parents that no student was in danger.

The Ward Representative, administration officers and education officers from the Subcounty took time to dispel fears from concerned parents who had thronged the institution to check on their children.

"There is no cause for alarm whatsoever. The students have been treated and as you can see, some have returned to class and are eager to write their end term examinations," Siocha said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.