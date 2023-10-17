South Africa: KZN Premier Welcomes Provincial 4IR Commission

Kwazulu — Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the Provincial Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Commission is a game-changer in the march towards positioning KwaZulu-Natal as a smart province.

Speaking at the 4IR Commission inaugural meeting at the Archie Gumede Conference Centre in Mayville, Durban, on Friday, Dube-Ncube said the establishment of the commission is a "good progression from the approval of the Provincial Digital Transformation Strategy by the Executive Council in May 2020", whose main objectives is to guide the province towards government automation, integration and digitisation of services.

All this, Dube-Ncube said, is aimed at making service delivery efficient, and seizing economic opportunities and innovation to drive the digital transformation strategy of the province.

The 4IR Commission was appointed by the Premier after endorsement by the Executive Council in May 2023.The main target is to develop an integrated provincial 4IR strategy to achieve competitiveness in the key economic sectors, including agriculture, the oceans economy, finance, mining, manufacturing, information and communications technology (ICT) and electronics, tourism and business with science, technology and innovation, as a cross-cutting enabler.

Dube-Ncube said the commission will also accelerate the implementation of the Provincial Digital Transformation Strategy, and gain insight from professionals within the ICT sector.

The Premier said the commission represents a significant step forward in the province's journey towards embracing the transformative power of technology and innovation in a rapidly changing world and bridging the digital divide.

In establishing the 4IR Commission, Dube-Ncube said the province is demonstrating its commitment to harnessing the vast potential of this new era.

"We have assembled a distinguished group of experts, including innovators and thought-leaders, who will serve as the guiding force in navigating this uncharted territory. Their collective knowledge and wisdom will be instrumental in shaping our nation's approach to the Fourth Industrial Revolution," Dube-Ncube said.

The 4IR Commission comprises the following members:

· Dr Leon Rolls: Chairperson of the 4IR Commission.

· Professor Chris Adendorff: Deputy Chairperson of the Commission.

· Langelihle Zulu: Commissioner.

· Dr Stella Bvuma: Commissioner.

· Dr Sibongiseni Thosetjane: Commissioner.

Rolls underscored the need for the 4IR Commission to build hope for a better and smarter future for KZN.

"We must be a connected smart province with a thriving digital economy. The time for talking and unending learning from other countries is over. We are going to vigorously implement this strategy now," Rolls said.