Kenya: Russia Friendly Will Give a Clear Picture for World Cup Qualifiers - Firat

Nairobi — Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat says Monday evening's friendly match against Russia in Antalya, Turkey will give him and his technical bench a clear picture of the state of the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which kick off next month.

Stars who have been camping in Antalya over the last one week play the Russians, just less than four days after they played Cameroon's Indomitable Lions and won 1-0.

Coach Firat believes the game against a very tough opponent is what his side needs to measure up for competitive football next month.

"Russia is a tough opponent and we saw what they did when they played against Cameroon. They would have won by maybe three more goals. We expect a competitive match against a very top team. The boys have worked well and we know it will be a good game for them," Firat said after the team's final training session.

The sentiments are shared by skipper Michael Olunga who says the players are motivated to play against a team that is constantly competing at the highest levels.

"It is a very interesting fixture for us. Russia is a good team as they are ranked highly in the world and competing against such a team is good for us. We will gain a lot of experience and there is plenty to learn from there," noted the skipper.

Firat will have his whole preferred squad at his disposal, save for Denmark based defender Daniel Anyembe who was not released by his club Viborg FF.

Kenya has played several high profile friendly matches, including away to Iran and Qatar, before losing at home to South Sudan in the last game.

And now, Firat wants to see more improvement.

"Against Iran we played well. Against Qatar, we got the result we wanted against the Asian champions. These friendlies are not just about results but opening up opportunities for Kenyan football," said the coach.

"I am hopeful that these matches will not only expose our players to better opportunities but also market Kenyan football, and in the long run, generate income for our clubs through transfer fees," he added.

The coach, in the meantime, rallied Kenyans to support the team as it embarks on a crucial journey ahead, this as he reiterated his trust in the players called up to the team.

"Everyone has their expectations on our squad selection. My job is to build a formidable team for the upcoming assignments. Nonetheless, the door is open for anyone to come in or out. I am confident that the squad I have is capable of the task ahead," said coach Firat.