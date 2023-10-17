South Africa: Surge in Mass Shootings in Cape Town - At Least 26 People Killed in Four Weeks

In just two hours, security detection technology recorded 177 shots being fired in 58 shooting incidents in various communities. Over the past weekend, three people were gunned down in Nyanga and four people in Manenberg.

Bodies continue to pile up as mass shootings in Cape Town reach new levels this month.

In just four weeks, there have been at least 26 people shot dead in mass shootings in the Mother City, according to information compiled by Daily Maverick, based on reported incidents.

The latest shooting was on Sunday afternoon in Nyanga where three men were gunned down in what is believed by police to be linked to extortion or possibly a retaliation attack.

"The three yet-to-be-identified victims were ambushed by their killers at around 16:00 in Ntlangano Crescent and killed on the scene," said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

"One of the victims was found inside his white Toyota Avanza, one next to the vehicle and one in a tailoring business operating from a container in the street."

Over the weekend, many Manenberg residents were trapped inside their homes as members of the Americans, Clever Kids and Hard Livings gang opened fire against each other following a gang conflict in the area.

Four people were killed during the ordeal and four others were injured. The shootings happened a day after the launch of the nationwide Safer Festive Season Operations in the province.

ShotSpotter working overtime...