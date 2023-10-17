South Africa: We're a World Away From Black Wednesday 1977, but the Powerful Are Still Trying to Shut Up the Media in 2023

opinion

Intimidation, harassment and violence - attacks on the media by the state and private sector continue.

The 2023 media freedom landscape in South Africa is unrecognisable from Black Wednesday, 19 October 1977 - except for one thing.

Today's challenges include AI-generated content that can create distrust of media, attacks on journalists by private and public sectors, and online trolling and bullying.

The issue remaining from apartheid days is interdicts against publishing - though judges have been on the side of the Constitution and media freedom in 99% of cases.

In 1977, the apartheid regime targeted black organisations and journalists. On Black Wednesday, about a month after black consciousness leader Steve Biko was murdered in detention, then justice minister Jimmy Kruger arrested editors and banned The World, Weekend World and Pro Veritate, along with 19 black consciousness organisations.

I was in primary school in the 1970s when the Security Branch was feared. Anti-apartheid activists whispered, were followed, used codenames and hid books as censorship was rife. There were detentions and bannings. The regime used bugs and interdicted newspapers.

Alternative press such as the Weekly Mail, New Nation, Vrye Weekblad, South and Grassroots in the 1980s had to constantly duck and dive.

Now ducking and diving is different. Last month, there were instances of distressing behaviour by the...