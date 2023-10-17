Kenya: Kebs Unveils 416 New Safety and Innovation Standards

Nairobi — A total of 416 new standards have been introduced by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) for safety and innovation.

Out of 416, 10 are geared towards intelligent transport systems, which aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, whose goal is to mitigate road traffic accidents.

"Today's launch showcases our commitment to progress and the promotion of safety, quality, and sustainability," Esther Ngari, Managing Director of Kebs.

The event brought together key stakeholders in the standards sector who discussed the cardinal role of standards in fostering a sustainable and progressive nation.

"Our partnership with KEBS has resulted in a 91.6% reduction in turnaround time for test results at KEBS satellite labs and increased the accuracy of calibration testing by about 30%. We strive to ensure that we maintain high-quality standards, especially for products meant for export, and reduce the costs associated with trade," Ahmed Farah, Country Director at TradeMark Africa, stated.