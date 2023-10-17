Kenya: Police Break Protest By Teachers Interdicted After Demanding Transfers

Nairobi — Police on Monday teargassed teachers protesting at the Teachers' Service Commission headquarters against the employer's decision to interdict.

The teachers were reportedly tricked into signing letters of transfer from North Eastern after they complained about insecurity in the area. Instead, the commission interdicted them.

"Why are you denying me from entering this place. I am just presenting my response on the interdiction to the TSC bosses; do not intimidate me!" a frustrated teacher pleaded with the police.

"I am not a criminal that I can break the gate," he went on.

A police officer manning the gate insisted they were acting to preempt chaos.

"You cannot come here to paralyze services," an officer filmed in a confrontation with teachers, claimed. "We will deal with you today!" he charged.

The TSC sanctioned the interdiction of teachers seeking transfers from North Eastern Kenya due to insecurity over desertion of duty in a directive issued on Thursday, October 12.

The decision came after the commission ordered the teachers to report to their workstations in September but failed to do so.

The affected teachers accused the commission of overstepping its mandate.

TSC had highlighted a 7-point appeals process before making a decision in the instances of the letters it sent to the affected teachers.

It said interdicted teachers had an Invitation to make defense statements within 21 days.

TSC said the teachers had an opportunity to be heard by the commission in person and asked them to indicate the nearest TSC sub-county to report to once a month.

It asked them to present any other evidence to support their case, vacate office, provide contact addresses, emails, and telephone numbers.

The commission also said the teachers would forfeit annual leave.