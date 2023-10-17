South Africa: Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane Joins EFF 'To Protect the Poor and Marginalised' (NB Not Satire)

Barely a month after she was removed from office, impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has joined the EFF, saying the party will allow her to 'continue to fight and protect South Africans'

A month after being voted out as Public Protector on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence by Parliament, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has ventured into politics, declaring the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) her political home.

Mkhwebane became SA's first public office-bearer to face an impeachment inquiry resulting in her removal from office after 318 of 400 MPs voted in favour of it, while 43 voted against it and one MP abstained.

The EFF, African Transformation Movement, United Democratic Movement, Pan-Africanist Congress, African Independent Congress and Al Jama-ah opposed Mkhwebane's removal from office.

The EFF took it a step further, saying the Section 194 committee report against Mkhwebane was a flagrant abuse of the parliamentary majority and threatened to take it on judicial review.

On Monday, during a media briefing in Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga, Mkhwebane said she had joined the EFF to continue fighting for the marginalised and holding the government to account.

"I could relate with the seven cardinal pillars of the EFF; as a Public Protector, I always said I will protect the poor and the marginalised. This is giving me an opportunity to continue to do that."

Mkhwebane is the second high-ranking official to join the Red Berets...