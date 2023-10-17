South Africa: End of Load Shedding 'In Sight', Says Electricity Minister After Another Kusile Unit Comes Back On Stream

16 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kristin Engel

Still bleeding green and gold at the South African Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town on Monday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa equated the recent period of reduced load shedding with the Springboks' continued success in the Rugby World Cup.

'Before we get to 365 days without load shedding, we first have to go one day without load shedding, then two days and then three days and so forth," said Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa at the second edition of the Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town on Monday.

"Just like the Rugby World Cup and our Springboks, they first have to win the quarterfinals, then the semifinals and then the finals before they can lift the Webb Ellis Cup... The analogy here is for us to get to 365 days without load shedding," he continued.

The Boks seem to have fulfilled their secondary duty of inspiring hope in South Africa once again, as Ramokgopa took stock of the country's progress in combating its energy crisis.

Both Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to the Boks' win on Sunday in their speeches at the summit.

Speaking to Daily Maverick, Ramokgopa explained the improvement in the power situation as a combination of reduced demand, better plant performance and more renewable energy uptake by households and industries.

"When the President was speaking about short-term pain for long-term gain, it was exactly that... We invested on the maintenance side with...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

