Kenya: Raila Odinga Denies Endorsing Kalonzo As the 2027 Presidential Candidate

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga has denied endorsing Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as the presidential candidate in the 2027 general election.

In a statement, Odinga explained that the praises he has heaped on Musyoka should not be interpreted as endorsement clarifying that the praises were an appreciation for his political backing in three subsequent elections and an appreciation of his past deeds that are in public domain.

"Odinga therefore clarifies that his praise for H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka for standing with him in three successive elections, the Wiper leader's strong Christian values and the support Mr. Musyoka has built across the country was not an endorsement of Mr. Musyoka as the Azimio presidential candidate in 2027," read part of the statement.

Musyoka has backed Odinga's past three presidential election bids, two of those as running mate.

The Wiper Party leader contested the presidency in 2007, coming a credible third behind then-president Mwai Kibaki and Odinga. He served as vice president in the Kibaki administration between 2008 and 2013.

The Azimio Leader expressed it was noted too early for any political party to name its presidential candidate as the election was four years away.

The ODM Leader insisted that every leader in the coalition stands a fair and equal chance to become the 2027 flagbearer depending on their relationship with party members.

"Odinga further assures Azimio supporters and the country that he plans to remain very active in party and national politics all the way to 2027. His words of praise for Mr. Musyoka were therefore not intended to mean he had or intends to quit active politics," read the statement.

Last week during a four-day tour in the Nyanza region, President William Ruto publicly mentioned Musyoka's name as a possible challenger.

The President is anticipating a battle with former vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka as his main rival in the 2027 election in the likely event that opposition leader Odinga doesn't vie.

Odinga emphasized that in the event Musyoka becomes the coalition presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections he will definitely unseat President Ruto from power.

"Odinga however believes that Mr. Musyoka has what it takes to beat Hon. William Ruto in a free and fair presidential contest, contrary to Mr. Ruto's recent claim that he would easily beat the Wiper leader," read the statement.

Yesterday,Odinga hinted that he will pass the baton to Musyoka and support him in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in Siaya during his brother Oburu Oginga's 80th birthday celebrations, Odinga praised Musyoka for being a loyal ally and trusted friend.

"Among us here, someone will vie for the presidency. We will stand with our brother Kalonzo Musyoka, he is trustworthy," Odinga said.