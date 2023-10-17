Kenya: State Agencies With Unpaid Debts to KICC Revealed

16 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Kenya International Convection Centre (KICC) owes numerous state agencies millions of shillings in unpaid debts.

They owe KICC Sh742 million, with a big chunk coming from conference facilities.

For instance, the National Assembly is yet to pay KICC Sh112 million and the Senate Sh8 million.

Parliament rents offices at the facility for its members.

Likewise, the Publis Service Transformation Department owes the entities Sh22 million, the Kenya Revenue Authority (Sh21.5 million), and the Inspectorate of State Corporations (Sh21.5 million).

Others with huge debts are the ICT Authority (Sh17.4 million), the Ministry of Devolution and Planning (Sh16.4 million), Nairobi City County (Sh15.9 million), Tintin Restaurant (Sh13.9 million), and the National Hospital Insurance Fund (Sh13.5 million), among others.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.