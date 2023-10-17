Kenya: State Agencies With Unpaid Debts to KICC Revealed

Nairobi — The Kenya International Convection Centre (KICC) owes numerous state agencies millions of shillings in unpaid debts.

They owe KICC Sh742 million, with a big chunk coming from conference facilities.

For instance, the National Assembly is yet to pay KICC Sh112 million and the Senate Sh8 million.

Parliament rents offices at the facility for its members.

Likewise, the Publis Service Transformation Department owes the entities Sh22 million, the Kenya Revenue Authority (Sh21.5 million), and the Inspectorate of State Corporations (Sh21.5 million).

Others with huge debts are the ICT Authority (Sh17.4 million), the Ministry of Devolution and Planning (Sh16.4 million), Nairobi City County (Sh15.9 million), Tintin Restaurant (Sh13.9 million), and the National Hospital Insurance Fund (Sh13.5 million), among others.