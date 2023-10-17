Kenya: KQ Named Africa's Leading Airline for the 5th Time

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has been named Africa's Leading Airline for its economy and in-flight magazine (Msafiri) by the World Travel Awards.

This is the 5th year KQ has scooped the title after receiving similar awards in 2011, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

It is also the second consecutive year that Msafiri magazine has been named Africa's Leading Inflight Magazine.

"This award is a testament that our 'customer-first' strategy is bearing fruit. It is also a vote of confidence from customers in the initiatives we have implemented to improve customer experience across all touchpoints," Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways Group Chief Executive Officer and MD, said.

"It is about listening to the customers and understanding their needs,"Kilavuka said adding that the company's goal is to be the preferred Africa carrier by improving it's customer experience," Kilavuka added.

KQ revamped its Economy Class inflight service in 2023, which included a rollout of tray service in economy class to replace the existing box service and an extra hot meal starter and yoghurt for breakfast on specific mid- to long-haul flights across the network.

On the other hand, Msafiri has been part of the inflight entertainment, offering KQ guests education and entertainment while onboard.

This year, the World Travel Awards (WTA) mark their 30th anniversary of rewarding travel excellence.

WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

"As we celebrate 30 years of travel and tourism excellence through the World Travel Awards, we are excited to see how the industry has grown over the last 30 years," said Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards.