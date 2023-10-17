Kenya: PS Mangeni in Road Accident That Claims Life of Boda Boda Rider

Busia — Micro, Medium, and Small Enterprises (MSMEs) Principal Secretary Susan Mang'eni, was on Monday involved in a road accident that claimed the life of a bodaboda operator along Nambale-Korinda highway.

The accident occurred at Bungeng'i a few kilometres from Busia town after the PS Mang'eni's vehicle rammed into a motorcycle killing the bodaboda rider on the spot.

She was rushed to Brimax Hospital in Busia after sustaining minor injuries though doctors at the facility confirmed she was out of danger.

Confirming the incident Busia County Commissioner Kipchumba Ruto said from the police report the PS four-wheel drive car came head-on with a motorcyclist in a clash.

The impact caused the release of an airbag which seriously injured her and the driver, police said.

"We received information of PS being involved in an accident at Bungengi a few KM from Busia town. The accident claimed the life of Bodaboda operator on the sports," noted the CC Kipchumba.

"At the moment the PS Mang'eni is the driver and bodyguard are out of danger after sustaining minor injuries so she was advised to seek specialized treatment," he added.

In the last two week 5 bodaboda operators in Busia County have lost their lives in road accidents.