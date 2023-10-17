Angola: Executive Committed to Road Infrastructure Improvement

Luanda — One thousand 945 kilometers of road in the national network have been paved from 2018 to 2022, as part of the reduction of regional asymmetries, President João Lourenço said on Monday.

When presenting the Message on the State of the Nation, at the National Assembly, the Head of State made it known that, in the same period, 3,985 meters of concrete bridge were built and rehabilitated.

According to João Lourenço, 2,059 kilometers of roads were also rehabilitated, within the scope of the salvation plan, and 1200 meters of metal bridge were built.

During this period, he explained, 168 kilometers of urban roads were paved and 262 hectares of areas with ravines across the country were stabilized.

Reinforcement of investment in infrastructures

According to the President of the Republic, despite financial constraints, the Angolan Government ensures the construction and completion of several road infrastructures, important for national mobility.

This is, specifically, the rehabilitation of the Long River Bridge/Keve River Bridge section in the province of Cuanza Sul.

In this regard, the Head of State reiterated his commitment to the rehabilitation of the Mussende/quarenta/Porto Condo/Cangandala section between the provinces of Cuanza Sul and Malanje.

According to the President of the Republic, the priorities also include the rehabilitation of the Samba Cajú/Uyangombe, Banga/Kikulungo-Bolongongo section, in Cuanza Norte, as well as the Lulenga/Calulo/Luaty bypass axis, in Cuanza Sul.

Still on the roads, President João Lourenço announced that the rehabilitation of the National Road 230 (EN-230) is underway, on the perimeter of the city of Malanje, Saurimo, the Saurimo/Dala section (Lunda Sul), the Lucapa/Saurimo diversion (Lunda Norte and Lunda South), Lau/Marco 25/Cazombo (Moxico), Sanza Pombo/Bwengas (Uíge), as well as the Lucoça/Mpala/Nhoki and Nzeto/Soyo sections, in the province of Zaire.

In Cabinda, João Lourenço highlighted that the EN-100 is in a poor state of conservation, but the 295 kilometers are already being repaired, which will improve road circulation from North to South and allow greater ease in the mobility of people and goods in this province.

The President of the Republic expressed continued commitment to mobilizing resources to continue improving the country's road infrastructure, with priority given to the rehabilitation of the Benguela/Lubango, Mussende/Andulo, Cunje/Catabola/Camacupa, Muyango/Luena, Camacupa sections /Muyango, Kuito Cuanavale/Mavinga, Luena/Leua/Lumeji/Luacamo and Luau. OPF/AC/TED/DOJ