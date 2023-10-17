Angola: Head of State Highlights Positive Results in National Sport

16 October 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's sporting results in regional, African and world competitions are satisfactory, said the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Monday in Luanda.

In a message on the State of the Nation, on the occasion of the Solemn Opening Session of the 2023-2024 Parliamentary Year of the V Legislature, President also pointed out, as a gain, the increase in the number of people practicing sports and physical activity.

João Lourenço also highlighted the promotion of sport in communities, as well as the process of reviving Traditional Games.

In his approach, in which he addressed the country's economic, political and social situation, the Head of State said there was an exponential increase in the number of national competitions in various modalities and levels.

He also referred to the growing representation of the female gender in different modalities and levels as well as the improvement of the classification in the Region V Games.

Also of particular importance, within the scope of the development of national sport, is the recovery and rehabilitation of the Tundavala stadium, in the province of Huíla and the partial rehabilitation of the 11 de Novembro stadium, in the province of Luanda, according to the President of the Republic.

Finally, João Lourenço spoke about the Multipurpose pavilions in Luanda, Acácias Rubras, in Benguela, and the construction works of the "José Sayovo" Paralympic sports compound, in Caxito, Bengo province, and the stadiums in Huambo and Uíge. WR/MC/TED/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.