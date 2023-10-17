Angola: Head of State Highlights Positive Results in National Sport

Luanda — Angola's sporting results in regional, African and world competitions are satisfactory, said the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Monday in Luanda.

In a message on the State of the Nation, on the occasion of the Solemn Opening Session of the 2023-2024 Parliamentary Year of the V Legislature, President also pointed out, as a gain, the increase in the number of people practicing sports and physical activity.

João Lourenço also highlighted the promotion of sport in communities, as well as the process of reviving Traditional Games.

In his approach, in which he addressed the country's economic, political and social situation, the Head of State said there was an exponential increase in the number of national competitions in various modalities and levels.

He also referred to the growing representation of the female gender in different modalities and levels as well as the improvement of the classification in the Region V Games.

Also of particular importance, within the scope of the development of national sport, is the recovery and rehabilitation of the Tundavala stadium, in the province of Huíla and the partial rehabilitation of the 11 de Novembro stadium, in the province of Luanda, according to the President of the Republic.

Finally, João Lourenço spoke about the Multipurpose pavilions in Luanda, Acácias Rubras, in Benguela, and the construction works of the "José Sayovo" Paralympic sports compound, in Caxito, Bengo province, and the stadiums in Huambo and Uíge.