Angola: Head of State Reiterates Commitment to Local Authorities

Luanda — The President of the Republic João Lourenço reiterated on Monday, in Luanda, the commitment to institutionalize municipal power in the form in which it will be negotiated by National Assembly (AN) Members.

When addressing the message on the State of the Nation, on the occasion of the Solemn Opening Session of the 2023-2024 Parliamentary Year of the V Legislature, he stressed that the Executive has long fulfilled its part, that of preparing and presenting to the AN the proposals for laws that make up the so-called autarchic legislative package.

"We know that we are looking for the greatest possible consensus on this matter of national interest, a situation that, as we know, has been going on for years, although for the approval of these laws a qualified majority of 2/3 of the votes of the deputies is not required, just to this end, they must accept the favorable vote of an absolute majority of the Members of Parliament votes", he highlighted.

The President announced the completion of two administrative and municipal infrastructures, plus six facilities under construction, as well as the ongoing construction of 34 administrative residences to facilitate the employment of staff in the municipalities and 32 municipal assemblies.

Administrative division

He added that the work to change the political-administrative division is in the final phase, with the prospect, in the first phase, of creation in two more provinces, subdividing Moxico and Cuando Cubango and increasing the number of municipalities in all provinces.

With this task, he stressed, we will have administrative power closer to citizens and more capable of addressing community problems. The proposed law on the institutionalization of local authorities is the only piece of law that remains to be approved in the municipal legislative package. FMA/VIC/ADR/TED/DOJ