Angola/Congo-Kinshasa: Angola's Football Team Plays With DRC On FIFA Date

16 October 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan national football team will Play with DR Congo counterparts at 3pm Tuesday at the Bonfim stadium in the Portuguese city of Setúbal, in a friendly match on the last FIFA date of the year.

It's the eighth meeting between the two teams since 2006, and the Palancas Negras (the Angolan national team nickname) will be looking for their first win.

The Congolese, on the other hand, are looking for their sixth victory, having won the previous games 2-1 (4-2), (2-1), (2-0) and 1-0. On two occasions they drew 0-0.

This will be the third friendly match since the Angolans qualified for the 34th edition of the African Nations Championship (CAN'204), to be played from 13 January to 11 February.

The first took place in Tehran, against Iran, with a 0-4 defeat and a 1-1 draw with Mozambique.

In the 2024 CAN, Angola is in group D alongside Algeria, Burkina Faso and Mauritania, while DR Congo is in series F with Morocco, Tanzania and Zambia. JAD/FN/DAN/DOJ

