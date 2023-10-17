Uganda: How Long Shall Opposition MPs Walk Out of Parliament?

16 October 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Moses Namayo

The unending walkout of parliament is increasingly becoming a major concern in the 11th Parliament.

And following last week's walkout by the opposition legislators, questions arise as to how far they can go and whether it's the only means to address their concerns.

Opposition National Unity Platform Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi says there is a need to have sanity and fairness, to curb the walkouts and give taxpayers value for money.

On Tuesday, Opposition legislators walked out of the plenary sitting in Parliament, protesting the alleged arrest and detention of their leaders and supporters. These also condemned the behaviour of the security forces, stating that it contradicts the principles of Uganda's independence.

What is however not clear, is how this approach is helping the opposition to resolve the issues at hand. Members of the National Unity platform in Parliament vow to use all possible avenues and not limited to protests to demand justice for their people.

The aggrieved members believe that parliament should pay more attention to debating key issues affecting citizens. While the legislators demand time for issues affecting the common man, it's the layman who again suffers whenever they walk out.

Other legislators believe their colleagues can use other mechanisms to address their concerns other than walking out of sittings, even without substantive justification.

Veteran legislators and lawyer Wandera Ogalo says walkout, per se, is part of the parliamentary culture and a bona fide way of expressing the discontent of the opposition.

On Independence Day the police and military forces raided the NUP party headquarters in Kamwokya, preventing party leadership from addressing the nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.