Kenya: Detectives Rescue Kidnapped Victim, Apprehend Key Suspect

17 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Detectives in Nairobi have apprehended a key suspect linked to the abduction of a woman along Likoni Road.

The arrest of Abdullahi Mohamed Guled on Monday followed an intense search by the detectives after a missing person report was made at Industrial area police station by a taxi driver on October 12, 2023.

The victim whom authorities identified as Shakara Adan Hassan was heading to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA" from Eastleigh when the taxi she was travelling in was stopped by a driver of another vehicle that was trailing them.

"Upon stopping, two occupants from the said vehicle while posing as police officers ordered Shakara to board their vehicle and head to Shauri Moyo police station for interrogation leaving the taxi driver at the scene," the DCI stated.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the said individuals were not police officers and that the victim had not been booked at any police station within Nairobi region.

Further investigations led a team of DCI detectives from DCI Nairobi regional headquarters; DCI Makadara, DCI Imenti North and DCI Igembe Central to Maua town where they managed to arrest the key suspect.

Upon intense interrogation, the suspect led the detectives to an abandoned residential house at Kachiongo within the outskirts of Maua town where the victim was rescued.

During the operation, detectives managed to recover a motor vehicle suspected to have been used during the abduction

The victim was taken to hospital for medical checks while efforts to trace the other suspects are ongoing.

