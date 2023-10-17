Kenya: Portland Cement Issues Notice of Its Intention to Sell Some of Its Land

17 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — East African Portland Cement (EAPC Plc) has notified the public that it will regularise and sell some of its land.

The EAPC said that first and preferential priority shall be offered to the parties currently occupying sections of the said parcels.

Interested parties have been given a two-week window to file their claim.

"Those in this kind of situation are advised to state their claim of the same within 14 days from the date of this notice," EAPC said in a noticed issued Tuesday.

The notice comes after the demolition of residential buildings, churches and schools in Machakos County's Athi River township, entered its fourth day.

At the expiry of this notice, EAPC said that all unclaimed portions shall be competitively offered to the general public on a willing buyer willing seller basis.

A site office has been set up and an office for this purpose is also available within EAPC Plc premises along Namanga Road.

On October 9, a Machakos High Court declared EAPC the legitimate owner of land LR NO. 10424 located within Athi River in Mavoko, Machakos County and that those who had settled on it had done so illegally.

The demolition which began Saturday has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans and members of the political class

President William Ruto said last week that part of the recovered land will be used to expand the Export Processing Zone (EPZ).

"We have now been cleared by the courts on the land that is adjacent to the EPZ that belong to Portland cement, my instructions are; we will take either 1,000 or 1,500 acres of that land and make it part of EPZ here in Kenya," Ruto said.

EAPC land has been disputed for over 10 years.

