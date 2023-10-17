Sudan: Doctors - West Darfur's El Geneina Teaching Hospital Resumes Services

El Geneina — El Geneina Teaching Hospital in West Darfur has resumed its operations, after a hiatus that lasted for months due to the war that has raged between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April.

The medical director of El Geneina Teaching Hospital in West Darfur, Dr Musaab Abdelhadi, confirmed that the hospital has re-opened.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, Dr Abdelhadi said: "The hospital was subjected to horrific looting and vandalism. When we came to open the hospital the simplest things unavailable. Even the water and electricity networks were destroyed."

The reopened departments include obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, general Surgery, surgeries, urology and tuberculosis, and the psychological support department which treats victims of rape and gender based violence.

He confirmed plans for the reopening of certain departments, such as the dialysis and intensive care units.

Throughout the past month it has received approximately 3,000 patients, with numbers increasing significantly after the return of electricity to the buildings. The director confirmed that its departments work 24 hours a day, and most of cases being treated are malaria, diarrhoea, and malnutrition.

'Everyone joined hands'

Dr Abdelhadi added that this progress was achieved "through the efforts of volunteer staff throughout the four-month period without any compensation."

Nonetheless, he explained that the medicines and medical supplies are close to being exhausted. He reported of "an acute shortage of life-saving medicines at El Geneina Hospital, but there are some private dispensaries, although their services are very expensive."

Dr Musab pointed out that there are organisations that promised to provide life-saving medicines, such as Médecins Sans Frontières.