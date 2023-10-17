Sudan: UN Fact-Finding Mission - Sudan Civil Society Orgs Welcome Human Rights Council Decision

A view of the entrance to Palais Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland, headquarters of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Khartoum — Sudanese civil society organisations that signed a letter on September 20 to the United Nations Human Rights Council (OHCHR) welcomed the Council's approval to establish an independent international commission to investigate the widespread violations of human rights.

Sudanese community organisations who sent a joint letter regarding the human rights situation in Sudan to the members of the OHCHR on September 20, welcomed the announcement of a fact-finding committee.

In a collective statement, which included the Forces of Freedom and Change and the National Freedom Party, the organisations praised the role of the member states of the OHCHR that adopted the resolution and supported it.

They said, "We commend the role of all international organisations that contributed to the advocacy campaign that called for the formation of an international investigation committee into the violations occurring in Sudan."

The groups urged the government to "allow the formed committee to carry out its work in investigating all violations without restrictions." They also called on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to cooperate with the committee and facilitate its work in places under its control.

Their September letter had called on the OHCHR to carry out its duty and form a comprehensive, independent international investigation committee into all violations and abuses of international human rights law and violations and human rights laws and related crimes in Sudan since April 15th.

Their statement expressed that "as Sudanese civil society organisations, we are fully prepared to cooperate and provide all assistance to the Independent International Fact-Finding Commission. Its work is important in the context of achieving justice, accountability, and avoiding impunity.

"We call on the OHCHR to expedite the formation of the committee from figures with a human rights background known for their competence, objectivity and independence."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tahani Abbas, director of the Noura Organisation to Combat Violence against Women and one of the statement's signatories, told Radio Dabanga that her group welcomed the decision of the OHCHR.

Abbas said that "this decision is the culmination of the efforts of Sudanese society, the Sudanese Group for Rights and Freedoms, defenders and activists, in addition to the role of friends and human rights organisations that voted for it."

War crimes

As previously covered by Radio Dabanga, Amnesty International reported in August that serious war crimes are being committed in Sudan as the conflict between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) ravages the country.

The report 'Death Came To Our Home': War Crimes and Civilian Suffering In Sudan documents "mass civilian casualties in both deliberate and indiscriminate attacks by the warring parties" in particular in Khartoum and West Darfur. The report, which focuses primarily on Khartoum and West Darfur, also details sexual violence against women and girls, targeted attacks on civilian objects such as hospitals and churches, and extensive looting.