Tanzania: Canada to Dish Out 46bn / - in Support of Safety of Women, Youths in Colleges

SINGIDA: THE government of Canada via 'Empowerment through Skills Programme (ESP)', will spend 46bn/- in enhancing the safety and protection of women and youths against gender-based violence in 15 earmarked tertiary colleges across the country.

ESP Senior Technical Advisor, Dr Alice Mumbi said here that the seven-year programme is being implemented by Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) in partnership with the Tanzanian Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

"ESP which commenced in 2021 and expected to end in 2028, supports the economic empowerment of women and adolescent girls with skills training and tailored support throughout training and their transitions to employment, self-employment or entrepreneurship" said Dr Alice adding;

"Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada, the Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan), Empowerment through Skills Programme (ESP) have joined forces in implementing the National Safeguarding Guideline at partner Folk Development Colleges."

During a three-day training held at Singida FDC, the said partnership conducted capacity building studies for staff, students and student leaders to spearhead the implementation of the National Safeguarding Guideline in enhancing the safety and protection of youth and women against gender-based violence in tertiary colleges in Tanzania.

"This is the first Folk Development College (FDC) to implement the Safeguarding Guideline and the rest of the FDCs will be rolling out implementation this month and November," said Dr Alice, who is also the Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) Representative in Tanzania.

Dr Erick Mgaya from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology commended the introduction of the Safeguarding Guideline, saying it outlines how institutions can prioritise the safety and well-being of students and trainees in colleges and will help institutions create a gender responsive, enabling environment to support all students and trainees, particularly women, youths and people with disabilities.

Developed by CICan in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in consultation with Tertiary Colleges, the National Safeguarding Guideline was launched at Mto wa Mbu FDC in Arusha Region on July 22, this year by Minister for Education, Science and Technology Prof Adolf Mkenda.