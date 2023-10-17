Tanzania: Bmh Awards Best Performing Sections As It Marks Eight Years of Service

DODOMA: DODOMA based Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) has awarded its four sections for excellent performance, as the Central Zone Referral Hospital marked eight (8) years of service over the weekend.

BMH Executive Director Dr Alphonce Chandika said over the weekend that the awards were meant to motivate members of staff at the hospital. The awards included special plaque plus cash.

"BMH rewards the best performing sections every month to motivate members of staff," said Dr Chandika during the 8th anniversary event of the BMH. The public hospital started providing services in 2015.

In 2019, BMH became the second health facility in the country to introduce kidney transplant service, but it remains the only hospital to perform the lifesaving operation by using its local medics.

Dr Chandika mentioned the best performing sections as paedriatics, which became the best in documentation and Urology ward (customer care), while laboratory emerged as the best hospital section in the clinical audit category.

Dr Chandika named the best hospital section in IPC category (Infection Prevention and Control) as Urology ward.

"Hospital will continue to reward its best sections every month in order to motivate members of staff to efficiently serve the people," he said.