Tanzania: Over 150 Houses Unroofed By Strong Winds in Muleba

Bukoba — KAGERA: OVER 150 houses were unroofed following strong winds that hit Muleba District's Karambi Ward on Sunday morning rendering many families homeless.

Muleba District Commissioner (DC) Dr Abel Nyamahanga was quoted saying that rain accompanied by strong winds pounded several villages in the area unroofing over 150 houses in the process.

"The District Security Committee has already visited Karambi Ward where an assessment was ongoing to know the exact number of households who need interventions," he said.

He explained that among buildings affected by the strong winds include three primary schools and classrooms at one secondary school. However, there were no casualties to human lives, he said.

Dr Nyamahanga appealed to families living in flood-prone areas to shift to safer areas for their own security.

The directive comes a few weeks after the Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) warned that Kagera Region was among areas which would receive normal to above normal rains accompanied by El Nino.