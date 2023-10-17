Tanzania: Govt Efforts On Ease of Doing Business Woo More Investors

TANZANIA: GOVERNMENT efforts in implementing initiatives geared towards improving the ease of doing business and enhancing investor protection have continued to pay off in the area of attracting new investors in the country.

The remarks were made by the Managing Director of the Dubai-based Surfaces Furnishing, Mr Rashid Yousif when speaking on their plan to penetrate the Tanzanian market.

"Tanzania has simplified its business procedures, making it easy for investors to inject their capital in key and strategic investment areas," he said.

He said Tanzania is a fast-growing economy with huge growth potential, providing an opportunity to capitalise on the vast business opportunities offered to business communities from all over the world by its government.

"We strongly believe that Surfaces Furnishing has the resources to meet the demands of this expansive Tanzania and "We aim to bring value through profitability, quality-consciousness' and ultimately be the preferred interior design and furnishing solutions provider for the region," he said.

The EAC market has over 150 million people.

"Our expansion will create jobs locally, transfer technological expertise, and contribute to the government's tax revenue. We aim to hire and train local talent, fostering economic growth in the region," he noted.

In recent years, some specific countries of the East Africa region like Tanzania have shown an increasing number of construction and refurbishment projects, aside from the fact that the region is also being driven by the constant development in the retail, residential, and hospitality sectors.

He said currently, the primary focus is to extend their products and services to the Tanzania market with the backup support of the office in Dubai and Rwanda.

"After six to 12 months, once we have a grip on the market, we will establish our office with adequate manpower that could potentially operate on its own," he said.

Surfaces Furnishing has been in the market in the field of interior design and furnishing solutions for over 25 years.