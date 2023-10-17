Botswana: Fifty Per Cent Deaths Ncd Related

Ditshegwane — At least 50 per cent of deaths in the country are non-communicable diseases (NCDs) related.

Minister of Health Dr Edwin Dikoloti said this during the launch of the second edition of the Walk for Life campaign hosted by Kweneng District Health Management Team (DHMT) at Ditshegwane village on Sunday.

He said the country was experiencing a growing burden of NCD's, saying a high number of people were dying from NCDs, some die prematurely because of failing to take necessary precautions to manage their conditions.

Dr Dikoloti also revealed that most common NCDs in Botswana included heart diseases, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, mental health diseases and several cancers.

"It is therefore important that Batswana adopt healthy lifestyles such as eating healthy diets, stop smoking, avoid harmful use of alcohol and exercise all the time," he said. Further, he said the key message around the campaign was for people to exercise regularly and walk more often.

"In fact, we advise that people should walk no less than 10 000 steps a day to keep fit and healthy," he said adding that by adopting these life changing habits, they could surely beat NCDs.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Tshepo Machacha said his ministry anticipated that through these campaigns they would have walked 300km this year. Throughout these walks, he said they would continue to spread messages emphasising on the fight against NCD's.

He said one of the reasons for launching the campaigns in villages was that they wanted the village leadership such as dikgosi, VDC's, councillors among others to take the lead in driving these messages to communities.

Dr Machacha also appealed to communities to form committees in which they would ensure that exercise routines become part of every Motswana's lifestyle as they embarked on a journey to take responsibility of their health.

MP for Takatokwane Mr Tshoganetso Leuwe thanked the Ministry of Health and Kweneng DHMT for launching the campaign in his constituency.

However, he appealed to government to decentralise health services so as to reach people in villages and rural areas where the many do not have enough access to healthcare facilities and efficient services.

MP Leuwe also appealed to government and the ministry to look into the issue of drug abuse particularly the new drug known as CAT. He said government should consider bringing in stringent punishment to those who distribute and sell these drugs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Sustainable Development NCDs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kgosi Visco Tsiane of Ditshegwane a urged residents of to take charge of their health and adopt healthy lifestyles.

He commended the Ministry of Health for saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic saying the ministry's strategic approach was successful as many volunteered for to be vaccinated.

He encouraged the general public to adhere to messages that would be shared during the entire campaign and put them into practice.

The walk for life campaign commenced in Ditshegwane to Letlhakeng on Monday with stopovers in villages such as Serinane, Thebephatshwa, Mmaothate and the final one in Molepolole at Lewis memorial school football grounds to Molepolole Sports Complex on Saturday.

The stop overs would offer the health department officials and stakeholders to meet with residents and share messages on NCDs preventative measures. The Chief Walker is minister Dr Dikoloti.

This year's sponsors are ACHAP, Sedilega, Sir Ketumile Teaching Hospital, Gaborone Private hospital, Botswana Doctors Union BOMRA among others.

BOPA