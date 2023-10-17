Algeria: Completion of Two Road Projects Connecting Mascara, Tizi Ouzou to East-West Highway Approved

16 October 2023
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The Council of Ministers met Sunday under the chairmanship of the president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, approved the completion of two road projects connecting the two provinces of Mascara and Tizi Ouzou to the East-West Highway, the Council of Ministers said in a statement.

"After listening to a presentation by the minister of Public Works and Basic Infrastructures, the Council of Ministers approved the completion of two road projects connecting the two provinces of Mascara and Tizi Ouzou to the East-West Highway," the statement said.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.