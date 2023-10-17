Algeria: Completion of Two Road Projects Connecting Mascara, Tizi Ouzou to East-West Highway Approved

Algiers — The Council of Ministers met Sunday under the chairmanship of the president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, approved the completion of two road projects connecting the two provinces of Mascara and Tizi Ouzou to the East-West Highway, the Council of Ministers said in a statement.

"After listening to a presentation by the minister of Public Works and Basic Infrastructures, the Council of Ministers approved the completion of two road projects connecting the two provinces of Mascara and Tizi Ouzou to the East-West Highway," the statement said.