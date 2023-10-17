Seychelles: Seychellois Bodybuilder Wins Gold in Ryan Terry British Championships in Manchester

17 October 2023
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychellois bodybuilder Wallace Dorasamy won a gold medal in the open bodybuilding middleweight class at the Ryan Terry British Championships in Manchester, UK, from October 14 to 15.

Dorasamy also won silver in the men's classic physique, and, in both categories, he was among eight competitors vying for the gold medal.

For the bodybuilding category, Dorasamy excelled in his free poses to clinch the gold medal at the tournament.

In the Classic Physique Open Class, he claimed a silver medal, which also put him in the top four overall.

"This is one of the biggest achievements of my career so far and I want to continue improving," said Dorasamy.

He added that his target is not only to chase after a pro-card, but push himself to get to the highest level possible.

"I am very emotional to see things fall into place, especially when I think of all the work and suffering. It is simply incredible and it gives me a lot of encouragement," he added.

Dorasamy went to Manchester with his two coaches, Tara de la Fontaine and Jamie Dorigo, and expressed his gratitude for the support he received from them.

The competition was organised under the umbrella of both the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) and the National Physique Committee (NPC) Worldwide.

Meanwhile, Dorasamy has revealed that in six weeks, he will be competing in a pro-qualifier in Cape Town, South Africa.

