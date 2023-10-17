South Africa: Kuyasa Police Arrest Suspect With Copper Cable Worth Approximately R1.2 Million Rand

16 October 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Northern Cape

KIMBERLEY - Vigilant members from Kuyasa SAPS spotted a suspicious looking Isuzu bakkie loaded with copper cable worth approximately R1.2 million and arrested a 50-year-old male suspect.

On Sunday, 15 October 2023 at about 21:00 police attempted to stop and search the vehicle, however the driver sped off and later abandoned the bakkie and fled on foot.

Kuyasa Police followed up on information and later arrested the suspect at his home in Kuyasa.

Police searched the bakkie and found 50 meters of copper cable and a transformer worth approximately R1.2 million. Police also confiscated tools namely a saw, spanners, pliers, a set of binoculars as well as the Isuzu bakkie, believed to be utilized during the commission of the theft of the copper cable.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Koliswa Otola commended the SAPS members for the outstanding arrest reiterated that the SAPS will continue to intensify efforts to curb crimes focused on tampering/damaging of essential infrastructure in the Northern Cape Province.

