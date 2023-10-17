Ethiopia: Ministry to Earn U.S.$1 Billion From International Tourists

17 October 2023
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Betelhem Bedlu

Nation expects to generate over one billion USD from one million foreign tourists during this fiscal year, disclosed the Ministry of Tourism.

The Ministry has set a plan to earn the stated amount of revenues from the one million foreign tourists that are expected to pay visit to Ethiopia this year.

Speaking with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Tourism State Minister Seleshi Girma stated that the utmost effort is being put to attract one billion foreign tourists and collect one billion USD.

Last budget year, some 30 million local tourists visited several tourist attractions and similar number of tourists are expected to pay visit to various destinations this fiscal year, as to him.

The State Minister further stated that different tourist destination development activities would be performed as well as Ambassador's forum would be held to enhance tourist inflow.

"The lifting of travel restrictions that had been put due to outbreak of COVID 19 and unrests would be significant in building a positive image," he noted.

The soon to be inaugurated community lodge located in Senkele Swayne's Hartebeest Sanctuary, is amongst the tourism development activities, said Seleshi.

In addition to the current tourism information center, around three new information centers would be made ready this year. Moreover, the nation would take part in different international tourism exhibitions and hospitality forums to introduce its untapped tourism potentials, he added.

He indicated that the promotion activity that used to be carried out mainly in North America and Europe countries have now widen to different Middle East countries. Similarly, the Ministry has given due emphasis to promote domestic tourism.

Mentioning that it has been over five years since the standard of several hotels and lodges have been rated, Seleshi mentioned that rating hotels as per to their standard would positively add to the tourism market development.

The hotels standard's report that has been carried out for the past six months would be released soon, according to the State Minister.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.