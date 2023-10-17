Ethiopia's Inclusive Diplomacy to Win Hearts, Minds in World

Ethiopia has to retain inclusive diplomatic approach to achieve its national interests while partnering with China and global west countries, so suggested an International Relations Scholar.

As China and African leaders celebrate the ten year old infrastructural development Project of Belt and Road Initiative which is benefiting African countries including Ethiopia, Haramaya University Political Science and International Relations lecturer Emiru Gemechu (PhD)suggested the diplomatic approach that Ethiopia has with China should not compromise its diplomatic benefits from the global west.

In an interview with The Ethiopian Herald, he said that Ethiopia should reinforce its inclusive diplomacy as the growing China-West rivalry poses threat on Africa's own interest.

During the reign of Emperor Haileselassie I, Ethiopia was good friend of both the Eastern and Western World. However, he said, the Derg regime was very inclined to the Socialist global-east that resulted in polarization that made Ethiopia battle of the two groups at that time.

"If Africans managed it well, the nature of partnership with China and Western countries by itself cannot be source of conflict," according to him.

China is more on economic and infrastructural development role whereas the west is more inclined to political diplomacy. The demand of Africans from the two sides is also quite different - economic development from China and humanitarian intervention from the west, according to him.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and his delegation arrived in Beijing to attend the 3rd the Road and Belt Initiative forum yesterday.

Abiy discussed with the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Qiangon bilateral issues where they agreed on ways of enhancing economic cooperation between Ethiopia and China, Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) announced.

"Premier Li Qiang highlighted that both countries are developing and emerging economies that can seek ways of growing together. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on his part shared the multifaceted growth objectives of the government and development achievements gained thus far. He further emphasized the need to expand trade partnership with China," PMO stated.

They also "presided over the signing of 12 cooperation agreements and 2 letters of intent in various fields," it was learnt.