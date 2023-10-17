Ethiopia Marks 16th National Flag Day

17 October 2023
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Meseret Behailu

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia marked the 16th National Flag Day under the theme, "The Elevation of our Flag is a Guarantee for our National Unity and Sovereignty."

Speaking at the celebration of the 16th National Flag Day held jointly by the House of People's Representatives and House of Federation, President SahleWork Zewde said: "Our flag is a symbol of struggle, independence, sovereignty and sacrifice of our forefathers/ mothers."

The President further stated that Ethiopian patriots scarified a lot to safeguard Ethiopia's independence and unity. Therefore, " The Flag is the symbol of freedom and sacrifice of our heroes and heroines ."

By the same token, Defense Minister Abraham Belay (PhD) on his part said that the Flag is the hallmark of Ethiopian independence, persistence, love of country, and invincibility.

Various states across the country also celebrated the National Flag Day in a colorful manner and renewed commitment to upholding the country's sovereignty .

For instance, Deputy Chief Administrator of Central Ethiopia Endashaw Tassew said: "As we celebrate this year's National Flag Day, we strive to expand the multi-faceted development work we have started in our country and utilize the resources we have for better utilization. This Flag Day celebration creates an opportunity in renewing the promise, respecting others, overcoming difficulties, ensuring the public interest and rule of law thereby transforming Ethiopia."

