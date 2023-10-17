Ethiopia: Joining Forces to Tackle Multifaceted Security Challenges in Red Sea

The Red Sea region in recent years has encountered a growing level of intricacy and unpredictability which has presented significant obstacles in maintaining security and stability. This knowledge is widely recognized in various contexts as the region grapples with a multitude of concerns that have further complicated the security environment. Among these challenges are the persistent threats of terrorism, piracy and smuggling which together contribute to the overall complexity of the situation.

Besides, the presence of extremist organizations perpetuates a sense of insecurity and poses a constant risk to the region's stability. Acts of terrorism can result in loss of life, destruction of infrastructure and psychological distress further undermining efforts to maintain security.

Safeguarding the Red Sea region requires a multi-dimensional approach that encompasses diplomatic, military, economic, and social efforts. Diplomatically, engagement and dialogue among regional stakeholders can foster trust, facilitate information sharing and enhance cooperation in combating terrorism, piracy, and smuggling. Militarily, the presence of naval forces from various countries can help deter illicit activities and provide a rapid response to incidents.

In addition to terrorism, piracy remains a pressing issue in the Red Sea region. The waters surrounding the region are strategically important for global trade making them attractive targets for pirates who aim to hijack vessels and extort ransom. The prevalence of piracy not only disrupts maritime activities but also imposes significant economic costs and poses a danger to the safety of seafarers.

By working together countries in the Red Sea region can pool their knowledge, experiences and best practices in addressing common challenges. This exchange of information enables a better understanding of the complex issues at hand leading to more informed decision-making and the identification of effective solutions. As each country brings its unique perspective to the table, regional cooperation fosters a holistic approach that takes into account the diverse realities and needs of the states.

Through regular dialogue, joint exercises and cooperative initiatives, countries in the Red Sea region can develop personal relationships and establish professional networks. This interpersonal connection is essential in fostering trust, improving communication and cultivating a sense of shared responsibility.

By aligning their efforts and resources countries can enhance regional trade, investment and connectivity. The development of joint infrastructure projects such as ports, transport networks, and energy pipelines can lead to improved economic integration. What's more, a more stable and secure environment resulting from regional cooperation can significantly boost investor confidence and attract foreign direct investment to the region providing additional economic benefits.

In a similar vein, by embracing collaboration, countries can leverage their combined knowledge, resources, and expertise to develop comprehensive strategies and solutions. Regional cooperation fosters trust, enhances collective decision-making and promotes the sharing of best practices. Moreover, it contributes to economic prosperity, capacity building and the establishment of long-term stability.

Regional cooperation allows for the sharing of resources including financial, technical and human resources. Some challenges such as counterterrorism operations or maritime security patrols require significant investments of both financial and human capital.

The evolving security landscape in the Red Sea region is primarily shaped by the imminent danger posed by non-state actors. Dealing with this threat necessitates the establishment of strong collaborative efforts and open lines of communication among the states bordering the Red Sea and their international partners. This cooperation is crucial in order to effectively counter and mitigate the risks associated with these non-state actors.

The presence of non-state actors in the Red Sea region highlights the need for increased coordination and collaboration between the neighboring states. By working together these states can share intelligence information, exchange expertise and develop joint strategies to prevent and respond to potential threats. The exchange of intelligence and information is particularly crucial in identifying the activities, networks, and modus operandi of non-state actors enabling a proactive approach in countering their presence.

Regional cooperation provides an opportunity for countries in the Red Sea region to jointly negotiate and advocate for their shared interests on the international stage. By presenting a united front these countries can amplify their voices and increase their influence in global decision-making processes. This collective advocacy strengthens their position and enables them to better address the root causes of the challenges they face.

Given the shared interest in maintaining security and stability, collaboration between the bordering states and international actors is essential. International partners can provide support in terms of resources, technology, training and expertise which can significantly enhance the capabilities of the regional states in combating these threats. This collaboration also fosters a sense of shared responsibility and burden-sharing among the international community.

Moreover, close cooperation and dialogue among the states bordering the Red Sea region are essential in developing a comprehensive and coordinated response to the challenges posed by non-state actors. This includes the establishment of joint border control measures, intelligence-sharing mechanisms, maritime security operations and other related aspects. Furthermore, collaboration in countering non-state actors can extend beyond traditional security measures.

It can involve diplomatic efforts to address the political, economic, and social factors that contribute to the emergence and proliferation of these actors. By promoting good governance, economic development, and social inclusion, the states can undermine the appeal of non-state actors and provide alternative pathways for marginalized communities.

Needless to say, regional cooperation fosters a sense of collective ownership and responsibility over the security and stability of the Red Sea region. Rather than tackling challenges individually countries recognize that the interconnected nature of these issues necessitates a joint effort. This shared responsibility encourages a long-term commitment to addressing challenges and contributes to sustainable solutions. It also helps avoid any potential blame game or finger-pointing between countries as they are all actively involved in finding common ground and shared solutions.

A collective effort in countering non-state actors sends a strong message of unity and determination to these groups. It demonstrates that the international community together with the states bordering the Red Sea region stands united against any threats to peace and security. This unified front acts as a deterrent and reduces the appeal and influence of non-state actors.

The threat posed by non-state actors in the Red Sea region necessitates collaborative efforts and dialogue between the states bordering the region and their international partners. Cooperation allows for the exchange of intelligence, joint strategies and enhanced capabilities in countering these threats.

Regional cooperation is imperative to enhance security interdependence among states bordering the Red Sea as the region has become increasingly complex and unpredictable, Institute of Foreign Affairs Deputy Executive Director Mesafint said, according to information obtained from Ethiopian News Agency.

Speaking at the First Annual Regional Consultative Forum on Red Sea Security Dynamics, Mesafint Tefera said recently the security landscape of the Red Sea region has been enormously reshaped for the last few years.

This is due to various factors such as economic projections, military rivalries, competition over resources, the spread of protest movements and the potential confrontation between regional and international players, he added.

In addition to this, the deputy executive director said that there is also a looming threat from non-state actors including traffickers, pirates, cross-border criminals, extremists, and terrorists making the need for regional dialogue and cooperation crucial.

Considering the complex and unpredictable security situation in the Red Sea region, the Institute of Foreign Affairs organized the consultative forum aimed at raising awareness.

"This regional consultative forum is organized with the objectives of raising awareness about the mounting security threats the region is facing and continues to face in the near future in an assumption to effectively address them."

It also seeks to engage in discussions or regional cooperation platforms that can enhance security interdependence among states bordering the Red Sea, with the view to enhancing the influence of think tanks in shaping regional platforms and promote among them to develop innovative solutions to security challenges.

According to Mesafint, the forum is expected to produce well informed policy makers, research oriented policy and eventually shape public opinion towards peace through research, advocacy, and outreach services.

"By achieving these outcomes we can contribute to the establishment of the Red Sea region forum that is both secure and prosperous, characterized by peace and stability. We have the ability to foster an atmosphere that encourages effective governance, cooperation and inventive ideas by leveraging knowledge and collaboration."

BY ADDISALEM MULAT

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER 2023