Kenya: Mudavadi Takes Up Expanded Role With Handover of Foreign Office Docket

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi officially assumed his expanded role in government on Monday after assuming as Cabinet Secretary responsible for Foreign Affairs.

Speaking on Tuesday during a handing over ceremony with former Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua, Mudavadi vowed to address concerns of Kenyans abroad as he formally assumed the Foreign Affairs docket.

"I promise to prioritize attending to issues of Kenyans abroad who are in distress and to digitize communication channels for improved delivery," he said.

President William Ruto named Mudavadi the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs following a Cabinet reshuffle on October 4.

Ruto's Chief of Staff Felix Koskei announced that Mudavadi would replace Mutua who was deployed to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

The President shelved the Performance Management docket from the Prime Cabinet Secretary's Office and assigned it to a reconstituted Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.

Following his assignment to the new post, Mudavadi has taken up multiple foreign trips, and even delivered messages from Ruto to Heads of States in the region.

On October 5, he embarked on his first official trip as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and visited Kampala, Uganda, for a day.

Foreign assignments

In Uganda, he delivered a special message detailing a common vision for strengthening ties between Kenya and Uganda to President Yoweri Museveni.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His second diplomatic trip in the new docket was on October 6.

Mudavadi traveled to Rwanda on October 6 to meet with President Paul Kagame, to discuss potential areas of cooperation between Kenya and Rwanda.

"The discussions will primarily focus on strengthening cooperation within the member states of the East African Community, fostering unity, and promoting shared prosperity among the two nations," he said.

His third trip was on October 9 when he traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, for a three-day official visit.

Mudavadi traveled to Geneva to take part in a high-profile event that will take place in conjunction with the Executive Committee of the High Commissioners Program (ExCom 2023).

His fourth diplomatic trip was in Juba, South Sudan, where he met President Salva Kiir.

He also met with Yemen Ambassador to Kenya, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, with whom they agreed to foster a good relationship for Kenyans living in the Middle East.