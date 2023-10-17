editorial

What a common pride and defined identity for a given nation in the world is their respective national flags. Ethiopia is not exceptional in this regard as it does have a tri-color national emblem be continentally and globally well recognized.

Every year on October 16, Ethiopia celebrates Flag Day, a special occasion that honors the emblem of the nation. Far beyond being a mere commemoration of the tri color-symbol, Flag Day serves as a powerful reminder of the values and ideals that make Ethiopia incomparable and never be colonized. It represents the unity, courage and unwavering commitment to freedom that have defined Ethiopia since its coming into being. Marking the national Flag Day is of paramount importance in exploring Ethiopia's tri-color flag historical significance, symbolic representation, and the profound impact it has had in reflecting Ethiopia and Ethiopians' identity.

The nation has undoubtedly housed over 120 million population with a varied lifestyle, ethnicity, language, cultural identity, among others, leading life in harmonious way fastened by a single glue--a national flag. Unequivocally, a flag is an emblem symbolizing Ethiopia. National Flag Day celebrated every year is observed as a national holiday and is hoisted to cement unity and an infringed identity of all Ethiopians.

A national flag is a symbol of solidarity and the union or fellowship born to common responsibilities and interests, and it represents the collective dreams of a community, a regional states or the nation at large.

Obviously, the flag remains a symbol of patriotism and nationalism,and it has, for Ethiopia, been a beacon of freedom as the nation has never been tested the tyrannous times of the colonial era.

Rightly, Ethiopia's national flag is not just a piece of cloth with three different colors, but has a rich history behind it. The green color represents wealth and affluence, the yellow stands for the bright hope for people and the red patch represents bravery and sacrifice to keep Ethiopia the ever sovereign nation via gallantry and patriotism.

Yes, the nation celebrates National Flag Day as it commemorates the unity, togetherness and harmonious way of living. The day is a very historical moment to be marked with pride and humble distinction as the flag has provided the nation with a timeless pride and dedication for change.

The rationale behind the annual observance of national Flag Day in Ethiopia is promoting patriotism, respect for the flag, fellow citizens and the nation at large.

The national flag is an important authentic component of Ethiopia'sallegory. The Day is an opportunity for Ethiopians to express their patriotic passion and pride for their country. In addition to the proceedings, observances and merriments organized on this specific day, citizens use this opportunity to express their support for their respected nation and to those who have fought for its everlasting independence.

All in all, the national flag of Ethiopia is of great importance and symbolizes the unity, strength and peace of the nation. It unites all citizens regardless of sex, religion, social strata, and political beliefs, among others.

It also reminds citizens of their rich history, ancestral bravery and significant achievements of the nation in its lifetime. Taking advantage of the national Flag Day celebration, Ethiopians express their love and devotion to this beloved Motherland--Ethiopia. This symbol of unity should always remind us of our common goal - the prosperity and well-being of Ethiopia and its people. Hence, the national flag always remains a symbol of the nation and a reminder of citizens' historical roots and values.