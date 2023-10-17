Somalia: Senior TV Director Killed in a Suicide Attack in Somalia's Capital

Mogadishu, Somalia — An explosion occurred in the Somali capital, Mogadishu on Monday night, two days after the country marked a deadly truck bombing at K5 junction.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives strapped to his waist at a restaurant near the National Theatre in Mogadishu, a green zone, where the presidential palace is located.

The reports indicate several casualties from the blast at Blue Sky cafe, including the death of a Somali Cable TV named Abdifitah Moalim Nur popularly known as [Qays].

Police confirmed only the TV boss lost his life in the attack while four others got injured.

So far, no group immediately claimed responsibility for the incident, however, Al-Shabaab militants are suspected as they often carry out such attacks in the capital city.

It was two weeks ago when a suicide bombing took place at a Bulsho bar at the Sayidka intersection, killing many people, after a suicide bomber detonated himself in the area.

Al-Shabaab claimed the attack, saying they targeted government intelligence officials who were there. But, the police denied the claim that officers were among the fatalities.

With more than 50 journalists killed since 2010, Somalia is the most dangerous country for journalists in Africa, according to Reporters Without Borders.