South Sudan: President Kiir to Host A Meeting of Sudanese Political Leaders in Juba Next Week

President Kiir has reiterated readiness to host a meeting of Sudanese political leaders in Juba next week. The President spoke after receiving briefing from the Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Malik Agar Eyre on the latest developments in the Sudan.

Presidential Advisor on National Security Affairs Tut Gatluak Manime says the Sudanese leaders will review the Juba Peace Agreement, while forging a common understanding of resolving the current crisis.

The Sudanese Ambassador Jamal Malik thanked President Kiir for his continuous search for peace and stability in Sudan. President Kiir appealed to the military and political leaders in Sudan to end the ongoing conflict through peaceful dialogue.

Source: Office of President of the Republic of South Sudan